President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election

The New York mayoral election and vote tallying is a total disaster. Election officials included test ballots in the official count, totaling 135,000, and threw the entire counting process into complete disarray.

We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience. — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 29, 2021

President Trump is responding to the situation and calling for the election the be redone.

"Just like in the 2020 Presidential Election, it was announced overnight in New York City that vast irregularities and mistakes were made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, may not win the race. The fact is, based on what has happened, nobody will ever know who really won," Trump released in a statement Wednesday morning. "The Presidential Race was a Scam and a Hoax with numbers and results being found that are massive, shocking, and determinative. Watch the mess you are about to see in New York City, it will go on forever. They should close the books and do it all over again, the old-fashioned way, when we had results that were accurate and meaningful."

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams is condemning the process but also criticized President Trump for questioning election results back in November 2020.

It shouldn’t matter which side of the aisle you’re on -- if you believe in our Democracy and in the peaceful transition of power, then you have an obligation to speak out against Donald Trump’s dangerous, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. https://t.co/O0DPdTv8Uo — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 11, 2020