White House Won't Get Specific About Allegations NSA Is Spying on Tucker Carlson

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansk

During a gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about allegations the National Security Agency is spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. 

"Tucker Carlson said that the NSA is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on U.S. citizens by the NSA, and is Tucker Carlson one of them?" a reporter asked.

"Well, the NSA, as I think you’re well aware, I’m not sure everyone is aware, everyone on this plane is aware, I should say, is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying, attempting to do us harm on foreign soil.  So, that is their purview.  But beyond that, I would point you to the intelligence community," Psaki said. 

During his show Monday night, Carlson said a whistleblower told him the agency was monitoring his communications. 

While the legacy media is blowing off the possibility, NSA skeptics aren't ruling it out. 

