Crime

Former Detroit Police Chief: We Have a Criminal Problem, Not a Gun Problem

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former Detroit Police Chief: We Have a Criminal Problem, Not a Gun Problem

Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

As violent crime continues to explode in blue cities across the country, President Joe Biden is moving forward with his plan to address the issue through "gun violence" prevention and gun control. 

"The President feels a lot, a great deal of the crime we're seeing is a result of gun violence.  You can expect he'll speak to that and his commitment to continuing to address gun violence and gun safety in the country," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said about Biden's gun control push. 

But newly retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig argues the country has a criminal problem, not a gun problem and that demoralizing law enforcement has led to a crime wave. 

"Conveniently, a lot of the issues are left out, and I've seen this, criminals are emboldened. You talk about bail reform, it's a miserable failure," Craig said during a recent interview with The Next Revolution. "We have to start supporting the men and women who do the tough job." 

"It's ridiculous, it's surface and we're not going to the root," he continued. "We don't have a gun problem in America. What we have is a criminal problem...criminals don't follow the law. They're going to get guns, so what do we want to focus on? Getting guns from law abiding citizens?...it's not about guns, it's about criminals who have guns and they don't get the guns legally. That's the bottom line."

Recommended
Nuke the Insurrectionists or Something
Kurt Schlichter


Meanwhile, the new White House strategy on the communications front is to gaslight and falsely accuse Republicans of defunding the police. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Leftist Tattletales Dedicated to Deplatforming Conservatives Get... Deplatformed
Spencer Brown
Why the Woke Mob Has the National Archives in Their Crosshairs
Matt Vespa

Marjorie Taylor Greene Noticed Something in the Infrastructure Bill That Everyone Missed
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

What One White Guy Did to His Face Is the Very Definition of Cultural Appropriation
Matt Vespa
ICYMI: Another Democratic Governor is Under Fire for COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths
Madeline Leesman
Derangement: Time for Another False Smear Against Ron DeSantis
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular