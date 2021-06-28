Former Detroit Police Chief: We Have a Criminal Problem, Not a Gun Problem

As violent crime continues to explode in blue cities across the country, President Joe Biden is moving forward with his plan to address the issue through "gun violence" prevention and gun control.

"The President feels a lot, a great deal of the crime we're seeing is a result of gun violence. You can expect he'll speak to that and his commitment to continuing to address gun violence and gun safety in the country," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said about Biden's gun control push.

But newly retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig argues the country has a criminal problem, not a gun problem and that demoralizing law enforcement has led to a crime wave.

"Conveniently, a lot of the issues are left out, and I've seen this, criminals are emboldened. You talk about bail reform, it's a miserable failure," Craig said during a recent interview with The Next Revolution. "We have to start supporting the men and women who do the tough job."

"It's ridiculous, it's surface and we're not going to the root," he continued. "We don't have a gun problem in America. What we have is a criminal problem...criminals don't follow the law. They're going to get guns, so what do we want to focus on? Getting guns from law abiding citizens?...it's not about guns, it's about criminals who have guns and they don't get the guns legally. That's the bottom line."



Meanwhile, the new White House strategy on the communications front is to gaslight and falsely accuse Republicans of defunding the police.