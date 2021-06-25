Texas

Harris Claims Her Trip to El Paso Isn't a 'New Plan'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:20 AM
Harris Claims Her Trip to El Paso Isn't a 'New Plan'

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally made her way to the U.S.-Mexico border and is claiming the visit isn't a "new plan."

Until former President Donald Trump announced his own trip to the border next week, Harris had no plans to visit. The White House has been downplaying the significance of the crisis for months as the number of illegal crossings continue to break records. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is traveling with Harris, did that again today. 

Harris will spend the day in El Paso, which is nearly 800 miles away from the illegal immigration crisis happening in McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley. 

Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar is calling the trip "politically safe" and said her visit to El Paso won't give her a "true picture" of what's happening. 

 

