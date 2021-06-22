Democrat Senator Whitehouse Gets Wrecked Over His Hypocritical Virtue Signaling on Race

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Caucasian man who is constantly lecturing conservatives about diversity, inclusion and race, is still a member of an elite and all white club in Rhode Island. He was confronted over the weekend about his participation, which he once said he would forgo, and justified his continued membership at the club as long held "tradition."
He's getting wrecked (although Democrats are still giving him a pass).
Hey, @POTUS, do you know what’s really Jim Crow 2.0?— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 22, 2021
I know, @SenWhitehouse’s all-white Rhode Island beach club.
You see, the Democrats like to use racially charged language like Jim Crow to divide the country and to distract you from the real racists in their party. https://t.co/GPqAmYkZ8R
Ellie Kemper had to issue a groveling apology because she won a pageant crown in 1999 from a group that was segregated decades prior.— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 21, 2021
Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a club that is *still all-white TODAY* (after promising to quit years ago) & his response is “it’s a tradition.”???????
Where does the party of Sheldon Whitehouse, Ralph Northam and Hunter Biden get off assuming the moral superiority to lecture ME on race on America?— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 22, 2021
Trump, the racist, demanded laws be changed to make his Mar-a-Lago open to all races.— Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 21, 2021
Sheldon Whitehouse, the woke Democrat, owns (via his wife) part of a racially restrictive club, which he is a proud member of.
What a moronic world we live in.
United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)….talking about his segregationist club….— Dan Scavino?????? (@DanScavino) June 22, 2021
Could you imagine if this was a Republican!? Holy $@&%!!!!
“It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island”@SenWhitehouse pic.twitter.com/yd7Ivit9VQ
INBOX:— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 22, 2021
"Sheldon Whitehouse headed to his beach club" pic.twitter.com/yYC1O7OEak
Racism and segregation is a long standing tradition in Rhode Island??? I love that the media guy would go nuts if it was a republican but will be totally silent here. https://t.co/pgE3FFfjqJ— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2021
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s entitled nonchalance about belonging to an all-white beach club shows how Democrats even today claim the right to conform to the longstanding racist tradition of their party. @SenWhitehouse pic.twitter.com/4MYGswWQ0z— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 21, 2021