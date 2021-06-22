Democrat Senator Whitehouse Gets Wrecked Over His Hypocritical Virtue Signaling on Race

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Caucasian man who is constantly lecturing conservatives about diversity, inclusion and race, is still a member of an elite and all white club in Rhode Island. He was confronted over the weekend about his participation, which he once said he would forgo, and justified his continued membership at the club as long held "tradition."

He's getting wrecked (although Democrats are still giving him a pass).

Hey, @POTUS, do you know what’s really Jim Crow 2.0?



I know, @SenWhitehouse’s all-white Rhode Island beach club.



You see, the Democrats like to use racially charged language like Jim Crow to divide the country and to distract you from the real racists in their party. https://t.co/GPqAmYkZ8R — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 22, 2021

Ellie Kemper had to issue a groveling apology because she won a pageant crown in 1999 from a group that was segregated decades prior.



Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a club that is *still all-white TODAY* (after promising to quit years ago) & his response is “it’s a tradition.”??????? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 21, 2021

Where does the party of Sheldon Whitehouse, Ralph Northam and Hunter Biden get off assuming the moral superiority to lecture ME on race on America? — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 22, 2021

Trump, the racist, demanded laws be changed to make his Mar-a-Lago open to all races.



Sheldon Whitehouse, the woke Democrat, owns (via his wife) part of a racially restrictive club, which he is a proud member of.



What a moronic world we live in.



pic.twitter.com/R7GSAb9LmX — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 21, 2021

United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)….talking about his segregationist club….



Could you imagine if this was a Republican!? Holy $@&%!!!!



“It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island”@SenWhitehouse pic.twitter.com/yd7Ivit9VQ — Dan Scavino?????? (@DanScavino) June 22, 2021

INBOX:



"Sheldon Whitehouse headed to his beach club" pic.twitter.com/yYC1O7OEak — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 22, 2021

Racism and segregation is a long standing tradition in Rhode Island??? I love that the media guy would go nuts if it was a republican but will be totally silent here. https://t.co/pgE3FFfjqJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2021