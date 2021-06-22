Racism

Democrat Senator Whitehouse Gets Wrecked Over His Hypocritical Virtue Signaling on Race

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Caucasian man who is constantly lecturing conservatives about diversity, inclusion and race, is still a member of an elite and all white club in Rhode Island. He was confronted over the weekend about his participation, which he once said he would forgo, and justified his continued membership at the club as long held "tradition." 

He's getting wrecked (although Democrats are still giving him a pass).  

