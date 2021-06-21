Joe Biden

After Falling Behind at the G7, Biden Calls an Early Lid Back Home

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Falling Behind at the G7, Biden Calls an Early Lid Back Home

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After reportedly falling behind during the G7 in Cornwall last week, President Joe Biden called an early lid Monday and cut off press access to his schedule at 2:44 pm et. 

Biden returned from the trip to Washington D.C. five days ago, during which he had trouble answering questions, being fully engaged and remembering who he introduced during meetings. 

Just two weeks ago, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed President Biden keeps a "packed" schedule.

"He's had an unbelievably packed and crowded agenda, particularly domestically, and trying to beat the pandemic and get on the road to COVID-19 recovery," Sullivan said during a June 7 press briefing at the White House. "He's looking forward to making sure he gets to touch the leaders of every significant country in the world over the course of the coming weeks and months."

Biden's schedule for the rest of the week includes continuing negotiations on a bipartisan infrastructure package and a speech about rising violent crime rates in cities across the country. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Biden Is Quickly Becoming Quite the Salesman, But for Something He Hates
Matt Vespa
Poll Shows an Overwhelming Consensus Supports Voter ID Laws
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
McCarthy: This Is How We Can Hold the CCP Accountable for COVID-19 Pandemic
Julio Rosas
White House: Despite Communion Threat, Biden Isn't Changing His Pro-Abortion Policy Position
Katie Pavlich
Male Weightlifting Record Holder to Compete as Woman at Tokyo Olympics
Carson Swick
Chuck Schumer Now Has Another Democrat Threatening to Nuke Infrastructure Deal
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular