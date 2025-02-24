ICE Leaks Aren't the Only Issue Facing the Agency

The far left had time to prepare since The Los Angeles Times leaked details about planned illegal alien raids executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Leaks at the Department of Homeland Security regarding these operations have been an ongoing problem. The fallout is that some left-wing loons are now disrupting ICE raids. Here’s the latest out of Los Angeles (via KTLA):

Immigration rights activists have banded together to conduct patrols throughout Los Angeles communities and, in a few instances, have stopped raids as they were happening. One group, Community Self-Defense Coalition, told KTLA they’ve busted two raids so far – one in Alhambra, and the other in San Fernando. On Sunday morning, community members alerted the group to Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Alhambra. “There they are, there’s ICE, ICE spotted in Alhambra,” one activist is heard saying in video footage showing a group of volunteers driving up to the scene. Their group, Community Self-Defense Coalition, is made up of more than 100 volunteers and began patrolling the streets of L.A. to notify the public of immigration enforcement activity. “We denounce [ICE] and alert the community with megaphones,” volunteer Rob Gochez told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo. “We were there until the agents left. They didn’t kidnap anybody today.”

As Bill Melugin reported, they’re also doxxing these agents:

NEW: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, anti ICE activists, which have been disrupting & live streaming ICE operations in the LA area in recent days, have now put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HSI agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers. I’m told ICE is… pic.twitter.com/DRxRRtsFSH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2025

NEW: DHS & FBI LA statements to @FoxNews in response to these doxing posters:



From DHS spokesperson:



“These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement, as did the FBI:

These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs. These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial.”

From the FBI:

“The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice."

These far-left clowns are annoying, and they're putting the lives of these agents at risk, but this won’t impede federal law enforcement’s work in detaining and deporting people who shouldn’t be here.

