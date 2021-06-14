Donald Trump

ICYMI: Trump Exonerates Himself With List of False Media Stories

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 6:00 AM
ICYMI: Trump Exonerates Himself With List of False Media Stories

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Since President Donald Trump left office in January, a number of stories used to attack his candidacy and 2020 bid for a second term in the White House have been proven false (see Larry O'Connor's How Five Media Lies Won Biden the White House for more). 

The latest came last week when the Department of Interior Inspector General clearly stated Lafayette Park, located across from the White House, was not cleared of protestors so President Trump could engage in a photo op last June. 

"We found that the USPP had the authority and discretion to clear Lafayette Park and the surrounding areas on June 1. The evidence we obtained did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park to allow the President to survey the damage and walk to St. John’s Church," Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said about an investigation into the situation. "Instead, the evidence we reviewed showed that the USPP cleared the park to allow the contractor to safely install the antiscale fencing in response to destruction of property and injury to officers occurring on May 30 and 31. Further, the evidence showed that the USPP did not know about the President’s potential movement until mid- to late afternoon on June 1—hours after it had begun developing its operational plan and the fencing contractor had arrived in the park."

Trump is keeping tabs and released the following list as exoneration: 

Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?

Hydroxychloroquine works

The Virus came from a Chinese lab

Hunter Biden’s laptop was real

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op

The “Russian Bounties” story was fake

We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time

Blue state lockdowns didn’t work

Schools should be opened

Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country

Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful

Fact check: True. 

Most Popular