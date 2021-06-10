Judicial Watch Files New Lawsuits for Information About the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has filed two Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the State Department. The lawsuits seek information and documents about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Wuhan coronavirus is believed to have been engineered through dangerous gain-of-function experiments.

In two FOIA requests filed earlier this year, Judicial Watch requested the following information.

All reports and records of communication dating back to June 1, 2017, regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and/or the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. All cables/teletypes, emails, or other messages sent or received by any official or employee of the Department of State assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing or any Consulate in China related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and/or the origins of the SARSCoV-2 virus. All records regarding meetings between any official, employee, or representative of the Department of State and any official, employee, or representative of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including briefing materials, notes, reports, or other records related to any such meeting. All records related to former Secretary Pompeo's appearance on ABC's "This Week" in May 2020 [during which he discussed concerns about the Chinese government's handling of the COVID pandemic].

Those requests were ignored, prompting the lawsuits.

"We don't trust either the Biden administration or the Deep State to voluntarily come clean on COVID and its possible connections to the Wuhan Institute," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton released in a statement. "Judicial Watch's FOIA lawsuits could be the key to unraveling the truth about COVID and the Wuhan Institute."

A previous lawsuit from the group against the Department of Health and Human Services revealed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, run by Dr. Fauci, sent the lab more than $800,000 for bat research.

During recent testimony on Capitol Hill, Fauci said he couldn't determine if Chinese officials or lab scientists lied about the kind of research they were conducting.