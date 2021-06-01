Democrats

Biden Just Gave Kamala Harris Yet Another Job

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jun 01, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

During a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to ensure the Democrat's latest election power grab, through H.R. 1 and other bills, gets past the Senate and onto the Resolute Desk for signing. 

"President Joe Biden asked me to help lead our Administration’s effort to protect the fundamental right to vote for all Americans. In the days and weeks ahead, I will engage the American people, and I will work with voting rights organizations, community organizations, and the private sector to help strengthen and uplift efforts on voting rights nationwide. And we will also work with members of Congress to help advance these bills," Harris released a statement after the announcement. 

A reminder of what H.R. 1 really is

First, H.R. 1 would prevent election officials from maintaining accurate voter lists and make it harder for them to determine if voters are registered in multiple jurisdictions. This increases the likelihood that voter rolls are outdated and inaccurate or contain ineligible voters.

Second, the bill would dramatically expand automatic voter registration. People who never even provide their consent could be added to voter rolls. H.R. 1 goes so far as designating colleges as automatic voter registration agencies and making it easier to harvest ballots.

Third, H.R. 1 would make same-day voter registration the national standard. Ballots would be cast and counted before officials even have time to verify a voter is eligible or the information provided by them is accurate. The majority of states do not have same-day voter registration, but H.R. 1 would overrule them and mandate it anyway.

The bill would also prohibit commonsense voter ID rules, require no-excuse absentee and early voting, permit felons to vote, and allow people to vote at the wrong polling place.

The effort is in response to voter integrity laws being passed in states like Texas and Georgia after the 2020 election. Democrats, including President Biden, have repeatedly lied about the bills "being designed to suppress voters" and prompted, on a false premise, Major League Baseball to pull the All-Star Game out of  Atlanta. 

