A Gaza Building Housing Media Outlets Was Destroyed by IDF. This is Why.

Earlier today the Israeli Defense Forces took out a building in Gaza that housed a Hamas intelligence office. The building was shared with the Associated Press and Hamas propaganda outlet Al Jazeera. IDF warned of the strike ahead of time, giving journalists ample time to safely evacuate.

"An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets. Hours later, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group," the AP reported. "The Israeli military said Al-Hayeh’s home served as part of what it said was the militant group’s “terrorist infrastructure.” Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza, and the attack marked a further escalation, signaling that Israel is going after Hamas’ top leadership, and not just military commanders. His fate after the strike was not immediately known."

"Earlier, AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust," the report continues.

The Associated Press is blasting the Israeli military for the strike, but hasn't condemned Hamas for putting them in harms way and conducting military operations within a commercial building. The White House has done the same.

So stunned. Our @AP bureau in Gaza has been destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. https://t.co/nMBKLOnSNR — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) May 15, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — AP president and CEO: "Shocked and horrified" by "incredibly disturbing" Israeli attack on building housing AP office. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) May 15, 2021

We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 15, 2021

The coverage of the incident has been wildly dishonest and severely lacking context, prompting pushback.

Watch this video of the owner of the building negotiating with Israeli officials regarding the timing for taking down the building. At the end, he confirms that no one is left inside: https://t.co/MRrMVoteUK — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2021

Did...Hamas @ap stringers write the article? This is not journalism. It’s something quite different and legitimately sinister. https://t.co/4EwI37TxMo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 15, 2021

When you see Al Jazeera try to blame Israel for the fact that their office was in the same building as a Hamas intelligence HQ, keep in mind that they are a Qatari state sponsored news outlet and that Qatar gives more money to Hamas than any other country in the world. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2021

Was it a conflict of interest for AP to share office space with terrorists? Did that impact their coverage? Certainly explains some of their recent headlines, if so. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) May 15, 2021

Pro tip:



Make sure your landlord isn’t Hamas. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2021

Americans are stunned that the AP’s landlord is linked to Hamas. https://t.co/zgVFXASkwC — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2021

Did you ask AP why they were sharing office space with Hamas, a US State Dept designated foreign terrorist organization? https://t.co/boDzYsLjQ3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 15, 2021