People Bring the Receipts After Fauci Attempts to Dodge Connections to Wuhan Lab

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 12, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci about the National Institute of Health's (NIH) funding of dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci is the director of the institution and the highest-paid employee in the federal government. 

Fauci denied the NIH has funded the research, but a long paper trail of grant money tells a different story. 

From the NIH

Not to mention, Fauci is known as the "godfather" of gain-of-function research and has allegedly cultivated an environment in which scientists are afraid to speak out. 

"I often talk to scientists who say the same thing, that say, ‘Listen, we really want to speak out about this, but we can’t do it. Why can’t we do it? Well, we get all of our funding from NIH, or NIAID… which is run by Dr. Fauci,'" he said on Kelly’s podcast. "And so we can’t say anything like ‘Oh, gain-of-function research might be dangerous, or it might have come from a lab, because we’re going to lose our careers, we’re going to lose our funding, we’re not going to be able to do the work.'"

"The head of the funding, the head of the entire field, really, is Anthony Fauci," he said. "He’s the godfather of gain-of-function research as we know it. That, again, just what I said right there, is too hot for TV because people don’t want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic… might also have been connected to this research, which might also have been connected to the outbreak."

