People Bring the Receipts After Fauci Attempts to Dodge Connections to Wuhan Lab

During a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci about the National Institute of Health's (NIH) funding of dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci is the director of the institution and the highest-paid employee in the federal government.

Fauci denied the NIH has funded the research, but a long paper trail of grant money tells a different story.

"From June 2014 to May 2019 EcoHealth Alliance had a grant from NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, to do gain-of-function research with coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology." https://t.co/zxfPho46n7 https://t.co/1iJZtd9rde — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 11, 2021

It's established fact that the research of Wuhan virologist Shi Zhengli -- who was conducting “gain of function” experiments on bat coronaviruses -- has been funded in part by the National Institutes of Health. It's in the public record: https://t.co/e5gJ9Fw0p6 https://t.co/ZHbztuPAML — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 11, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul has Anthony Fauci dead to rights on the charge of sending taxpayer money to the Wuhan virus lab.



From 2014 to July 13, 2020 (!), NIAID sent $3.75 million to EcoHealth Alliance to study "bat coronavirus emergence." EHA then sent $600k of that to the Wuhan lab. pic.twitter.com/8Joun3vi4r — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 11, 2021

Let's take a look at what was done with Fauci's grants to EcoHealthAlliance/Wuhan: "[W]e constructed an infectious clone" of a SARS-like bat coronavirus.



That is the literal definition of "gain-of-function" genetic research. https://t.co/wChAIXVOFN pic.twitter.com/FdUyP7mtHY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 11, 2021

From the NIH:

Not to mention, Fauci is known as the "godfather" of gain-of-function research and has allegedly cultivated an environment in which scientists are afraid to speak out.