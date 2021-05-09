Teachers Unions

Another Major Piece of COVID Theater Has Been Debunked

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 09, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The list of bad decisions by so-called experts and leaders during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic keeps getting longer. Now we're learning that plexiglass installed in schools and businesses across the country, at an enormous cost, may actually increase the spread of the the disease. Closing playgrounds and keeping kids inside also makes things worse. 

This news comes after a study from Brown University shows masking students for hours on end in schools doesn't necessarily stop the spread and could also be making things worse. From Scott Morefield

In areas of high community transmission, masked school students saw a case rate (defined here as daily cases per 100,000) 37 percent higher than non-masked school students, or 19 cases per 100,000 in 'no masks required' schools vs 26 in 'masks required' schools. Even worse, staff experienced a case rate 84 percent worse in masked schools, at 19 cases per 100,000 in "no masks required" schools vs 35 in 'masks required' schools. In areas of low or substantial community transmission, students experienced no difference in case rates while staff numbers in "masks required" schools were slightly worse.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci and the CDC are still recommending children be masked outside during summer camp.

Most Popular