Joe Biden

Biden Lectures Americans About Their ‘Patriotic Duty’

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Lectures Americans About Their ‘Patriotic Duty’

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During an interview with "The Today Show" Friday morning, President Joe Biden was asked why he continues to wear a mask outside, especially since he is vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus and around other people who have also been vaccinated. In response, Biden got angry and claimed it is the "patriotic duty" of Americans to continue wearing a mask. 

This of course goes against guidance and science from the Centers for Disease Control, which Biden Administration officials often tell Americans to closely follow. 

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

You can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Florida and Texas have been lifted for months and cases have gone down. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Give Me Another Five Days' Biden Tells Rally Protestors Who Demand He 'Abolish ICE'
Spencer Brown
Let's Face It: Wokeness Is a Serious Problem, Says...
VIP
Guy Benson
Kristi Noem Sues Biden Administration Over Cancelation of Independence Day Fireworks
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Claims the Border Is Now 'Under Control' While Continuing to Blame Trump for the Crisis
Julio Rosas

Insane: College Student Government Leader Urges Peers to Make Life Hell for Cops
Matt Vespa
Biden Defends His $6 Trillion Spending Proposals
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular