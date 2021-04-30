Biden Lectures Americans About Their ‘Patriotic Duty’

During an interview with "The Today Show" Friday morning, President Joe Biden was asked why he continues to wear a mask outside, especially since he is vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus and around other people who have also been vaccinated. In response, Biden got angry and claimed it is the "patriotic duty" of Americans to continue wearing a mask.

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

This of course goes against guidance and science from the Centers for Disease Control, which Biden Administration officials often tell Americans to closely follow.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated: You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. You can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.

What he is saying here is actual bats*** anti-scientific lunacy. It is not "patriotic" to mask fully vaccinated next to another fully vaccinated human. It's absurd. There is literally no scientific data to support it. None. https://t.co/DRcT7EG6Cz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, restrictions in Florida and Texas have been lifted for months and cases have gone down.