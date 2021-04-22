Flashback to When LeBron James Believed 'All Lives Matter'

Yesterday, Chinese Communist Party activist and NBA player LeBron James went after a Columbia Police Officer after he saved a teenager from being stabbed to death.

First, here's what happened:

.@ColumbusPolice shot a teenage female with a large knife charging an intended victim. The attack was stopped. The intended victim was saved. The attacker is deceased. Protesters are outraged the officer saved a life. #DefendThePolice #BackTheBlue https://t.co/1zWcY4Pz0X pic.twitter.com/JrtmDciV15 — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) April 21, 2021

Wow. I hadn't seen the slowed down version, but the officer fired right as she was swinging the knife down on the other girl.



Really incredible timing and aim. This does not have the audio of the officer repeatedly telling her to get down. https://t.co/bl5Y9AMfNb — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 22, 2021

And how James responded:

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever.



I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

He eventually deleted the tweet, but his message was loud and clear.

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

But there was a time when James didn't jump to conclusions about the police, waited for the facts and wasn't owned by communist Chinese money.

"I'm not up here saying that all police are bad, because they're not. I'm not here saying that all kids are great and all adults are great, because they're not. But at the same time, all lives do matter. It's not black or white, it's not that. It's everyone," James said when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over to you, Jason Whitlock: