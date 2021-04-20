Deeply Irresponsible: Biden Blasted for Weighing in Ahead of Chauvin Verdict

President Joe Biden is being blasted after telling reporters Tuesday afternoon he is "praying" the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial hands down the "right" verdict.
"I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view," Biden said just one day after his press secretary said he wouldn't be getting ahead of the outcome.
The reaction to his statements was swift, even drawing tough questioning from the White House Press Corps.
Joe Biden decides that Maxine Waters shouldn’t be the only politician foolishly providing grounds for a mistrial or a possible basis on appeal to challenge any guilty conviction. https://t.co/zGOz0963No— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 20, 2021
The President of the United States just helped to intimidate a jury while they’re in deliberations. Now even if Chauvin is found guilty, Biden, along with Maxine + Pelosi yesterday, likely just ensured the case can get thrown out on appeal.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 20, 2021
If only Joe Biden was as hard on China as he is on juries in the United States— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 20, 2021
Biden is now putting his finger on the scale of justice in the Chauvin case.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 20, 2021
That’s beyond inappropriate.
President Joe Biden insists there is a "right verdict" in the Chauvin case:— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 20, 2021
"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view."
This is deeply irresponsible and will certainly contribute to riots/unrest if the jury returns "not guilty".
Joe basically telling the “idea” of Antifa to burn down Minneapolis if they don’t get the “right verdict.”— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 20, 2021
But at least he isn’t orange.
Live in 10 minutes: https://t.co/OokTAngGvw pic.twitter.com/vPRUnZIEDb
City manager fired for calling for due process, reporters lament 'innocent until proven guilty,' paper runs list of juror's racial composition/backgrounds, congresswoman fuels unrest, & prez says he's praying for the "right verdict" as jurors still deliberate. Dangerous stuff.— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 20, 2021
CNN's Kaitlan Collins calls out Psaki for having said yesterday the WH wouldn't get ahead of deliberations, but now Biden has joined Maxine Waters in demanding a specific outcome.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2021
Psaki says it's okay b/c the jury is sequestered and there must be "space for peaceful protest." pic.twitter.com/dI0Org7OcY