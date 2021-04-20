Minneapolis

Deeply Irresponsible: Biden Blasted for Weighing in Ahead of Chauvin Verdict

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is being blasted after telling reporters Tuesday afternoon he is "praying" the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial hands down the "right" verdict. 

"I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view," Biden said just one day after his press secretary said he wouldn't be getting ahead of the outcome. 

The reaction to his statements was swift, even drawing tough questioning from the White House Press Corps. 

