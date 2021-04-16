Russia

Former DNI Richard Grenell Destroys Media, Democrats for Bogus Russia Bounty Story

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is holding journalists, Democrat operatives and officials accountable after claims President Donald Trump ignored Russia paying Taliban fighters to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan were walked back by U.S. intelligence officials. 

At the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Biden repeatedly using the false story to attack Trump on the 2020 campaign trail.

"Does the President have any regrets for how many times he attacked President Trump on the campaign about this issue for not taking action related to the Russian bounties?" a reporter asked. 

"Well, I'm not going to speak to the previous administration. But I will say that we had enough concern about these reports and about the targeting of our men and women serving -- the men and women who are proudly serving around the world -- that we wanted our intelligence community to look into it," Psaki answered. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

