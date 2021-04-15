Supreme Court

'Act of Lawlessness': Republicans Fight Back Against Leftist Court Packing Plan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Act of Lawlessness': Republicans Fight Back Against Leftist Court Packing Plan

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Republicans are blasting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to introduce legislation Thursday to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13.

“Here are some facts: The Supreme Court isn’t supposed to be America’s super-legislature; Democrats don’t have some historic mandate in a 50-50 Senate to nuke the Court; the progressive activists who wrote this bill are high on their own supply; and a whole bunch of sane Democrats are quietly praying this thing dies. The court-packing bill is delusional," Republican Ben Sasse said.  

Meanwhile the Judicial Crisis Network has launched a new $1 million ad campaign against the legislation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Insane: NYC Teacher Exposes Extreme Racial Indoctrination Enforced By School Officials
Guy Benson
Noem Has a Message For the Biden Administration on Accepting Illegal Immigrants
Leah Barkoukis
McConnell Rips Democrats' Partisan Court Packing Plan
Reagan McCarthy

CNN Staffer Reveals the Only Types of People CNN Allows on Air
Leah Barkoukis
Brace Yourselves, Black Reparations Is About to be a Debate Topic on the Hill
Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: Democrats are Bleeding Support with One of Their Key Voting Blocs
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular