'Act of Lawlessness': Republicans Fight Back Against Leftist Court Packing Plan

Republicans are blasting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to introduce legislation Thursday to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13.

“Here are some facts: The Supreme Court isn’t supposed to be America’s super-legislature; Democrats don’t have some historic mandate in a 50-50 Senate to nuke the Court; the progressive activists who wrote this bill are high on their own supply; and a whole bunch of sane Democrats are quietly praying this thing dies. The court-packing bill is delusional," Republican Ben Sasse said.

Packing the Supreme Court would destroy the Supreme Court.



The Democrats will do anything for power. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 15, 2021

Packing the court is an act of arrogant lawlessness. Those behind this effort spit in the face of judicial independence. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 15, 2021

Our Supreme Court Justices uphold the rule of law, not the emotion of law. Packing the Supreme Court to tilt favorable outcomes brings partisan politics into the courtroom. SCOTUS is the last place we need political games. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 15, 2021

The moderate left is gone.



This is who they are now. Open borders. Outlawing voter ID. Free healthcare for illegal migrants. And now court packing.



This should be roundly rejected. https://t.co/Y3qtlUzB8b — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) April 14, 2021

Packing the Supreme Court is the wrong thing 2do It would politicize the court & destroy the respect of the judicial branch This isn’t just a Republican position Justices Breyer & Ginsburg &others agreed 9 is the right number + Pres Biden called the idea "boneheaded" — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 15, 2021

Packing the court goes against everything we believe as Americans.



But make no mistake: this is about power and control. Democrats want to dismantle our institutions, including the courts, to enact their socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/91tpZ9UZEN — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile the Judicial Crisis Network has launched a new $1 million ad campaign against the legislation.