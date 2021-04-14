Afghanistan

Biden Announces New Timeline for Moving U.S. Troops Out of Afghanistan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 3:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Announces New Timeline for Moving U.S. Troops Out of Afghanistan

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaking from the Treaty Room at the White House Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a new timeline for removing U.S. troops from Afghanistan without conditions. 

"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth," Biden said, saying troops will be out by September 11, 2021. "We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021."

Biden said he spoke to former President George W. Bush about the decision. 

"I spoke yesterday with President Bush to inform him of my decision. While he and I have had many disagreements over policy throughout the years, we are absolutely united in our respect and support for the valor, courage and integrity of the women and men of the United States forces who've served," Biden said.

After his remarks, Biden made a visit to Section 60 in Arlington Cemetery, where those killed in America's longest war are buried. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci's Response to Tucker Carlson on COVID Vaccines Is Appalling in its Lack of Self-Awareness
Matt Vespa
Corporations and Celebrities Sign Onto Letter to Further Mislead on Georgia Election Reform Law
Rebecca Downs
Flashback: Even RBG Opposed Court Packing
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Oh Good, There's a New Government Office to Oversee 'Relief' Funds
Katie Pavlich
How PragerU's New Resource Pushes Back on Leftist Indoctrination in Schools
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Uh Oh: Democrats are Bleeding Support with One of Their Key Voting Blocs
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular