This is How the Biden White House is Trying to Convince White Conservatives to Get Vaccinated

Despite the FDA and CDC temporarily pulling the plug on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday morning, the Biden administration is still urging Americans to get vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus as soon as possible.

Dr. Fauci on Johnson & Johnson: "I don't think it was pulling the trigger too quickly."



But the White House has launched a very specific campaign that they believe will target conservatives or Republicans.

"We're also investing $3 billion to states and community-based organizations to strengthen vaccine confidence in the highest-risk and hardest-hit communities. And often, people think of that as just Black and brown communities, and that is not. As you've noted, that is also conservative communities, white evangelicals. It's a range of communities around the country," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing Monday. "What we’ve found to be most effective is to work with these local organizations -- so, faith-based organizations, community health organizations, civic leaders, and others who can really get this message deeply in communities. "

"We've also had a number of our members of our COVID team, from Dr. Fauci and Fran- -- and Dr. Collins -- participate -- as an example -- participate in a range of media interviews. You know, an example is Dr. Collins participated in “The 700 Club.” Dr. Nunez-Smith hosted a faith leaders roundtable. We're also looking for -- we've run PSAs on “The Deadliest Catch.” We're engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV," she continued. "We're looking for a range of creative ways to get directly connected to white conservative communities. We won't always be the best messengers, but we're still trying to meet people where they are but also empower local organizations."

Meanwhile thanks to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, anybody who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of April.