As states across the country continue to lift Wuhan coronavirus restrictions, the majority of Americans want the Chinese Communist Party punished for causing the pandemic, lying about it and covering it up.

The finding of a new poll commissioned by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and conducted by YouGov. In a representative survey of American adults, we discovered that 71% of the country believes that Beijing should be penalized for the coronavirus. There is deep public support for international sanctions, additional tariffs, refusing to pay interest on Chinese-held U.S. debt, and banning communist officials from traveling to America. A majority want Beijing to pay America and other countries for the lives and livelihoods it has destroyed. Only 17 percent don’t want reparations.

They also want to know where exactly it came from, which was likely from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"The World Health Organization and its director are obsequious sycophants to the Communist Party in Beijing. I've been saying for more than a year, all the evidence that we have points to the laboratories in Wuhan, not some open-air food market," Republican Senator Tom Cotton recently explained. "Look at what China has done in destroying the early evidence about the origins of this outbreak."

"When we finally had a WHO team go there a couple months ago, they basically sat in a conference room and had coffee and donuts and looked at some PowerPoint slides and said, 'Nothing to see here,'" he continued. "I've said all along the simplest explanation is that this is an accidental leak. Look laboratory leaks happen. You hope they don't but they happen, they even happen in the United States. They especially have a history of happening in China. U.S. diplomats were in this lab in 2018 and they raised grave alarms about the safety practices. One thing we should stop doing is ever again funding Chinese laboratories."

But according to President Joe Biden, he hasn't talked about it with Chinese President Xi Jingping.