Border Patrol Arrests a Convicted Murderer in California

Border Patrol agents working in the San Diego Sector recently arrested a criminal illegal alien who was previously deported after being convicted for second degree murder.

"On April 2 at approximately 5 p.m., a citizen called USBP reporting two suspicious men near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, Calif. Arriving to the reported address, an agent located the two men, who had been walking in harsh terrain for several days. As the agent approached, the men asked for water and explained they became lost after crossing the border. The agent provided water and determined both men had entered the U.S. illegally. The two men were arrested and transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing," U.S. Customs and Border Protection released about the situation. "At the station, a records check revealed that one of the men, a 45-year-old Mexican national, had been convicted of second-degree murder in California in 2003. At that time, he had been tried, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. The man now faces new charges for illegal entry after being previously deported."

In recent months, CBP has seen an increase in criminal activity as Border Patrol agents in Texas continue to be overwhelmed by the unaccompanied minor and illegal immigration crisis. According to officials, at least 1000 "gotaways" cross into the United States each day and purposely evade capture for criminal purposes.

NEW: Border officials are recording nearly 1,000 “got aways” per day, as agents are overwhelmed by adults in small groups attempting to evade capture while large numbers of families and unaccompanied minors are turning themselves in https://t.co/gaPNSK8A0B — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 2, 2021

In Arizona, cartels have ramped up narcotics smuggling.