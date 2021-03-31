Changing America: Biden Touts Massive Spending Bill as 'Transformation Progress'

Speaking to a small crowd in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden introduced his version of the Green New Deal and called it an infrastructure bill.

The American Jobs Plan is a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we have seen or done since we built the Interstate Highway System and won the Space Race decades ago.



It’s big. It’s bold. And we can get it done. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2021

Only a small percentage of the $2.5 trillion plan is dedicated to physical infrastructure. The rest is allocated to fighting "climate change" and social justice projects.

In Biden’s $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill, only $115 billion in spending to "modernize the bridges, highways, roads, and main streets” $25 billion on airports, and $17 billion on inland waterways, coastal ports, land ports of entry, and ferries — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2021

Fox News on Joe Biden’s “infrastructure package”:



-Most expensive spending package ever.



-Biggest tax increase in generations



Biden “raising the corporate tax rate to 28% taxes American businesses 3% more than China taxes their own businesses.”



Notes it would cost 150k jobs. pic.twitter.com/vIcOWa0ZRM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 31, 2021

Biden said he plans to invite Republican lawmakers to the Oval Office to discuss the plan. On Thursday, he will host his first full Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Next month Biden will introduce another "infrastructure" plan which he claims will benefit American families.