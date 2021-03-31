Infrastructure

Changing America: Biden Touts Massive Spending Bill as 'Transformation Progress'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 5:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to a small crowd in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden introduced his version of the Green New Deal and called it an infrastructure bill. 

Only a small percentage of the $2.5 trillion plan is dedicated to physical infrastructure. The rest is allocated to fighting "climate change" and social justice projects. 

Biden said he plans to invite Republican lawmakers to the Oval Office to discuss the plan. On Thursday, he will host his first full Cabinet meeting at the White House. 

