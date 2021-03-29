Tech CEO Sounds the Alarm on What Vaccine Passports Really Mean

As if the government hasn't already taken full advantage of limiting individual freedom during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, power-hungry bureaucrats now plan on forcing Americans to subject themselves to "vaccine passports."

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is touting a new digital system.

Today we launched Excelsior Pass, a free platform for businesses & individuals that can be used to easily access secure proof of a recent negative COVID test or vaccination.



It's a first of its kind tool to help NY fight COVID while reopening our economy safely.



Learn More: — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2021

“While advertised as a “voluntary” measure, New York State officials are making it clear that not participating in the program will result in an individual being essentially shut out from society.”#vaccinepassports https://t.co/2BG8Bj2Nzl — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) March 27, 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a national vaccine passport plan in the coming weeks.

JUST IN: The Biden administration is working to develop a "vaccine passport" that will allow Americans to travel and enter businesses that require proof of vaccination -WaPo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 28, 2021

But many civil liberty advocates are arguing a vaccine passport means the end to individual freedom.

.@naomirwolf sounds the alarm on the push for 'vaccine passports': "I am not overstating this, I can't say it forcefully enough, this is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds..."#NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/rmAC3YKKP4 — The Next Revolution (@NextRevFNC) March 29, 2021

Comes one day after Cuomo instituted them in NY.



Quick summary:

1) The tech does not protect your health privacy.

2) Vax passports are an explicit violation of your rights

3) Vax passes are an entry into CCP social credit score model.



Reject all of it.https://t.co/Ljf39t4aDA — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party is loving it.