Tech CEO Sounds the Alarm on What Vaccine Passports Really Mean

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Mar 29, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

As if the government hasn't already taken full advantage of limiting individual freedom during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, power-hungry bureaucrats now plan on forcing Americans to subject themselves to "vaccine passports."

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is touting a new digital system. 

President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a national vaccine passport plan in the coming weeks. 

But many civil liberty advocates are arguing a vaccine passport means the end to individual freedom. 

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party is loving it. 

