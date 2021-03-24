White House

WATCH: The Stark Difference in Media Coverage of Biden vs. Trump on the Border

According to Border Patrol agents working on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, there is "no end in sight" to the current and overwhelming surge in illegal immigration. Processing facilities are completely overrun, with capacity reaching catastrophic levels

But when there was a smaller surge of illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors in 2019, the media covered the situation very differently. For reporters, Biden's situation isn't a result of his immigration policies, executive actions stopping deportations or language from the Department of Homeland Security to come to the country. Instead, they describe it as a "difficult" and "complex" problem. For President Trump, they said he was Hitler reestablishing Nazi Germany. 

