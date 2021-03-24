WATCH: The Stark Difference in Media Coverage of Biden vs. Trump on the Border

According to Border Patrol agents working on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, there is "no end in sight" to the current and overwhelming surge in illegal immigration. Processing facilities are completely overrun, with capacity reaching catastrophic levels.

No end in sight as large groups continue entering in the #RGV.



In 48 hrs, agents arrested 369 illegal aliens mainly consisting of family members and UACs in 4 separate groups. This year, agents have encountered 19 groups of 100 or more people illegally entering the US. pic.twitter.com/GjPZ473XeK — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 18, 2021

ABC News: "Internal CBP documents obtained by ABC News show there are now 3,889 migrants in the Donna facility that is meant to hold just 250. That means it is currently at 1,556% capacity." https://t.co/vrXLhkohcj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2021

But when there was a smaller surge of illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors in 2019, the media covered the situation very differently. For reporters, Biden's situation isn't a result of his immigration policies, executive actions stopping deportations or language from the Department of Homeland Security to come to the country. Instead, they describe it as a "difficult" and "complex" problem. For President Trump, they said he was Hitler reestablishing Nazi Germany.