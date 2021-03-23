Biden: I Don't Have Any of the Facts on Colorado, But We Definitely Need a Gun Ban

Speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden admitted he doesn't know or have all of the facts about the shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado Monday night. Regardless, he called for additional infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law abiding Americans.

"I want to be very clear. This is the one thing I do know enough to say on in terms of what's happened there. While we are still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the weapons, the modifications that apparently have taken place with those weapons involved here, I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps to save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Seante to act," Biden said. "We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time...we should do it again."

"I'll have much more to say as we learn more but I wanted to be clear," he continued.

Law enforcement officials revealed the suspected shooter, who killed 10 people in a King Sooper's grocery store, is 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa.

Yeah, the FB posts that are floating around seem to indicate that. Lots of stuff about tapped phones, people following him. https://t.co/TOdSbU6iDG — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 23, 2021

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday morning, a number of witnesses advocated against additional gun control, arguing it eliminates the ability for minorities, persecuted groups and everyday citizens to properly defend themselves from violence.