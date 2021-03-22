Biden Goes Against CDC Guidance in New Virtue Signaling Tweet

Over the weekend President Joe Biden sent out a photo of himself with Vice President Kamala Harris, clearly riding inside of a vehicle, with the message, "Mask Up, America."

But the message goes against guidelines recently released by the Centers for Disease Control that state vaccinated people do not need to wear masks around others who are also vaccinated. From the CDC:

If you’ve been fully vaccinated: You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Biden and Harris were both vaccinated in December 2020.

In case you missed it last week, Republican Senator Rand Paul blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for sending the same messages on masks, despite scientific evidence showing mask wearing after vaccination is not necessary.

Sen. @RandPaul to Dr. Fauci



“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show... You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

pic.twitter.com/d6VXUFGXzM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2021