White House Says Biden is 'Doing Fine' After Multiple Falls

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 2:10 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The White House is saying President Joe Biden is "doing fine" after he fell multiple times while attempting to board Air Force One Friday. Once the flight took off, bound for Georgia, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answer questions from reporters and was asked about his status.

From the White House pool report: 

Q: We saw the president take a fall on the stairs, is he doing okay.?

KJP: It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself, he is doing a hundred percent fine.

Q: Did he hurt his foot that was recently broken at all?

KJP: All I can tell you he's doing fine. He's preparing for the trip today, and he is he's doing just great.

Q: Did he get checked out by the doctor?

KJP: All I know is, all I can tell you is he's doing fine. He's doing great. 

Biden fractured his foot in December while playing with his dog at his home in Delaware. His falls today have prompted a number of questions, many of which he likely won't be asked about. 

