Biden Is Giving a Big Speech Thursday Night...But Won't Take Questions

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will give his first prime-time address tonight from the White House on the one year anniversary of the now infamous Wuhan coronavirus shutdown. According to the White House pool report, he will speak for 20 minutes about the following: 

· The President will talk about the sacrifices made by the American people, the more than 500,000 lives lost, and the millions of people whose lives have been changed by the pandemic.

· He will speak about how this has been the greatest operational challenge the country has faced and the work his team has done to rapidly increase the number of vaccinations, vaccinators, and vaccination sites up and running.

· And the President will lay out the next steps he will take to get the pandemic under control, level with the American people about what is still required to defeat the virus, and provide a hopeful vision of what is possible if we all come together.

What he won't do is take questions, making him the first president in a century not to hold a formal press conference. 

Former Trump administration officials and members of the media are slamming him for the move.

