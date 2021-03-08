Governor Noem Vows to Protect Women's Sports With New Legislation

It's "International Women's Day" and to celebrate, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is pledging to sign legislation protecting women's sports.

In South Dakota, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women's sports! I'm excited to sign this bill very soon. https://t.co/OU15HOwp2r — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 8, 2021

The South Dakota Senate voted 20-15 Monday afternoon to pass a bill that bans biological males from competing in women's sports. Previously, it was overwhelmingly passed in the House 50-17.

“It is no exaggeration to say that women’s sports are more endangered now than at any point in our lifetimes, thanks to the actions of Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington. Fortunately, brave leaders are beginning to step forward in defense of female athletes — leaders like Gov. Kristi Noem," American Principles Project Executive Director Terry Schilling released in a statement. “Today, Gov. Noem and South Dakota lawmakers have sent a clear message: in their state, protecting equal opportunity and a fair playing field is more important than surrendering to a radical, left-wing ideology that seeks to erase biological reality. APP commends Gov. Noem for taking a strong stand on this issue, and we encourage other states to follow South Dakota’s example.”

In January, President Joe Biden signed an executive order eliminating protections for female athletes by requiring biological males be admitted to female sports teams, prompting a number of states around the country to pass their own legislation on the issue.

Meanwhile, the ACLU is taking a different and non-scientific approach.