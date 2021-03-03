The Biden Administration Is Releasing COVID Positive Illegal Aliens into the United States

The Biden Administration has been releasing illegal aliens who tested positive into the United States. After receiving positive tests, many of them traveled on buses to American communities around the country. From Fox News:

More than 100 illegal immigrants released by the Border Patrol into Texas since late January have tested positive for the coronavirus following their arrival, officials in a city on the U.S.-Mexico border tell Fox News. Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, said Wednesday that the 108 positives represent 6.3% of the number of total migrants who have been rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station, where they are being released by the Border Patrol. Rapid testing of the individuals began there on Jan. 25. He added that Brownsville does not have the authority to prevent those who test positive from traveling elsewhere in the U.S. -- and are advising them to quarantine, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and socially distance. The city of Brownsville also told Noticias Telemundo Investiga that it is advising migrants who test positive to go to NGOs and nonprofits in the area for help with finding shelter and places they can isolate themselves from others. The local county-wide positivity rate is estimated to be 13.8%. Migrant families who tested positive and spoke to that news organization at the bus station said they were waiting to travel to places such as Maryland and New Jersey.

During a briefing at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the policy.

Currently, individuals traveling from international locations to the United States by plane must test negative for the disease before granted entry. Further, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has suggested all travelers on domestic flights test negative before being allowed to travel.

Biden’s catch and release amnesty is now triggering a super spreader event at the southern border. Who could have ever seen this coming?



After Border Patrol release, asylum-seekers test positive for Covid in Brownsville, Texas | NBC Newshttps://t.co/bWihmTHhnG — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 3, 2021

Border Patrol agents apprehending illegal crossers have also noted none of them are wearing personal protective equipment, such as a masks, when they are taken into custody.

"None of the individuals that were taken into custody were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when found. The individuals were provided PPE and were medically screened. With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections, human smugglers continue to place individuals in close quarters without PPE. This not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation," CBP released in a statement about recent apprehensions.