Border Patrol Arrests Dozens of Illegal Immigrants from Mexico, Northern Triangle Countries

During a series of recent incidents, Customs and Border Protection Agents working in the Laredo Sector arrested dozens of illegal immigrants from a number of different countries.

"The first incident occurred in the morning of February 26, when agents received a call from Webb County Constable’s Office (WCCO) Precinct 2 involving a vehicle that failed to yield. The occupants subsequently absconded from the vehicle. WCCO deputies apprehended the driver while Laredo South Station agents apprehended 10 individuals. The individuals who are illegally in the United States from the countries of Guatemala, and Mexico, were taken into custody by Border Patrol for further investigation," CBP released in a statement. "The second incident occurred in the afternoon of the same day, when Laredo South agents responded to a call for assistance from Laredo Police Department (LPD) officers regarding a possible stash house in central Laredo. Agents made contact with an occupant of the house. A search of the property revealed 25 individuals who were identified as being illegally present in the United States. The individuals are from the countries of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras."

"A third incident occurred during the early morning of February 28, when LPD requested assistance from Laredo South Station agents regarding a group of four individuals they encountered who stated that they had been in a stash house. Responding agents searched the area and located an additional five individuals who made the same claim. A welfare check by LPD on the suspected stash house did not reveal any further individuals. The individuals are Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States," the statement continues.

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic continues to be a concern for agents working to apprehend individuals in the country illegally and impacts the communities where illegal immigrants are staying.

"None of the individuals that were taken into custody were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when found. The individuals were provided PPE and were medically screened. With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections, human smugglers continue to place individuals in close quarters without PPE. This not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation," they stated.

Earlier this month the Biden administration opened a "tent city" to handle a surge in illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors.