Democrats Are Now Warning Biden His Immigration Policies Are Causing a Crisis

The unaccompanied minor crisis at the border is getting worse by the day as President Joe Biden continues to push for amnesty and a halt on deportations of illegal immigrants. Overflow detention centers have been opened and the White House has had a difficult time explaining new policies.

Now, even Democrats are growing concerned about Biden's immigration positions and their real world consequences. From Axios:

A Democratic lawmaker representing a border district warned the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus. Why it matters: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios he supports President Biden. But the moderate said he sees the downsides of efforts to placate pro-immigrant groups, an effort that threatens to blow up on the administration. "You just can't say, 'Yeah, yeah, let everybody in' — because then we're affected down there at the border," Cuellar told Axios on Saturday. Cuellar is not the first Texas Democrat to warn the Biden administration of the impact of growing numbers of immigrants on border communities. Facing the weather emergency in Texas, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano targeted the president in a video this month: "I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants."

Meanwhile, President Biden will hold a meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Monday to discuss a number of issues, including illegal immigration, security, trade and more.

"The President will meet virtually with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The two leaders will discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, COVID-19 recovery, and economic cooperation," the White House released in a statement.

In January Biden ended the Trump era "remain in Mexico policy" which cut down on asylum fraud and forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their court dates in the United States.