Checkmate: Fox News Reporter Corners Psaki on Biden Administration Putting Kids in Cages

The Biden administration is putting kids in cages. It’s a fact. They can’t pivot around it and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki knows it. Once again, Fox News’ Peter Doocy was there to call out the administration for pretty much adopting the same policy as the Trump administration. And even then, the Trump administration’s policy was a continuation of the Obama policy, where Biden served as vice president. So, it’s a perfect circle (via Newsbusters):





After making his mark during Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Fox News’s Peter Doocy again tussled Wednesday with Press Secretary Jen Psaki over illegal immigration, wondering whether the term “kids in containers” was more apt for the detaining of illegal immigrant children since Psaki was turned off (read: triggered) by the description of “kids in cages.” Doocy started with this: “We spoke yesterday about immigration and this facility — HHS facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas for migrant children. And you said it is not kids in cages. We’ve seen some photos now of containers. Is there a better description? Is it kids in containers, instead of kids in cages? What is the White House’s description of this facility.” Clearly not amused, Psaki insisted she would “give a broader description of what’s happening here” where they were not and would not “separate” and “rip” kids “from the arms of their parents at the border” but instead “expand and open additional facilities, because there was not enough space in the existing facilities — and if we were to abide by COVID protocols, that’s the process and the step.”

2015: Obama builds cages

2016: Obama puts children in cages

2017: TRUMPHITLER

2018: CAGES

2019: IMMIGRANT

2020: KIDS!!

2021: Biden puts children in portable storage bins with bars pic.twitter.com/eF8iZwpAsd — Razor (@hale_razor) February 23, 2021

Folks, the concentration camps are back. Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) knows this, and to her credit, she’s calling out the Biden White House—though it’s nowhere near the level of theatrics when Trump was president of course (via NY Post):

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday for reopening a Texas facility to hold migrant children. The Bronx Democrat was reacting to a report that the emergency facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas was being reopened to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17. “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party,” she tweeted. “It’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time. That’s why bold reimagination is so impt.”

Will she head down to tour this facility? Will she accuse immigration officers, without evidence, of telling detained immigrants to drink out of the toilet? We’ll be waiting.