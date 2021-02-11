The White House is Working on Gun Control Agenda

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki opened her daily briefing Thursday by announcing President Biden, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and other officials will be working on gun control policies over the coming weeks.

"Yesterday, senior members of his [Biden's] team, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice [and] White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual discussion with leaders of gun violence prevention groups to discuss our shared goals. The very gun violence prevention organization named for James Brady was part of that discussion, along with Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. These organizations all have a critical role to play," Psaki said, saying more information about next steps will be provided soon. "Last year we saw a historic spike in homicides across America and we know gun violence in our cities disproportionately affects black and brown individuals. Last months we also saw a near record increase in gun sales."

"Gun violence prevention" groups are gun control groups whose members support gun confiscation of lawfully purchased firearms. The groups named are rabidly anti-Second Amendment. Further, Psaki did not explain why homicides were on the rise last year, which directly correlated with the left's defund the police movement.

As far as the record number of gun purchases in January 2021, Psaki failed to mention the record is based on legal sales of firearms by individuals who passed an FBI background check.

"January’s NICS figures clearly spell out that the demand of law-abiding Americans to purchase firearms isn’t abating. It is growing. Three of the top 10 weeks and one top 10 single day for the highest number of FBI NICS background checks occurred in January. Taken into context that all but one of the top 10 weeks and four other top 10 single-day records occurred during the 2020, when 21 million background checks were conducted, these are a jaw-dropping figures to start the New Year. Americans are claiming their Second Amendment rights to provide for their own safety in record numbers," NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Oliva said in a recent statement about the numbers.

"It can’t be discounted that many of these background checks for the purchase of a firearm are attributed to threats by the Biden administration to enact the most radical and far-reaching gun control agenda ever proposed. Americans are continuing to purchase firearms at a blistering pace. That’s undoubtedly connected to President Joe Biden’s plans to attack the firearm industry by undoing and rewriting regulations and executive actions to target the firearm industry, which started with freezing the publication of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s “Fair Access” banking rule. The Biden administration interfered with an independent government agency to further an agenda and perpetuate the illegal Operation Choke Point by farming it out to corporate banks. That was just the opening salvo," he continued. "The Biden administration has yet to put forth a single proposal to tackle the crime, lawlessness, rioting and looting that has plagued this nation for the year."