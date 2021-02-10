John Kerry

Laid Off Keystone Worker: My Daughter Was Supposed to Go to College, Now It's Unaffordable

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The devastating consequences of President Joe Biden's executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline through an executive order continue to roll in.

In Fouke, Arkansas, unemployed workers are wondering where their next paycheck will come from and how they'll afford for their children to go to college.

"Our youngest daughter is a junior in high school and she's supposed to be going to college and I don't know how I'm going to pay for it," one worker said.

"Senseless," another added.

The White House has faced tough questions in recent weeks about the pipeline cancelation and after Climate Czar John Kerry told laid off workers to get jobs "making solar panels." Those jobs do not currently exist. 

Meanwhile, a number of state attorneys general and Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin have officially requested Biden reverse his decision.

"Your decision will also disturb other industries Americans rely upon every day. Having cudgeled the energy sector, your decision will increase heating and fuel costs for families and businesses across the country and disrupt other industries including agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and even the affordability of consumer goods. Americans you were elected to serve will ultimately foot the bill in higher prices, lost jobs, and less security," 14 attorneys general wrote in a letter. "We cannot 'Build Back Better' by reflexively tearing down. America needs every tool in her possession to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger and more secure. You have expressed a commitment to unite the Nation. If that is to be more than empty rhetoric, you must fully consider and account for the alarming effects your actions have on states, local communities, families, and workers."

Most Popular