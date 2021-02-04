Biden's Family is Already Cashing in on His Presidency

The Biden family is wasting no time using President Joe Biden's new position in the Oval Office for their own benefit.

Biden's brother, Frank Biden, is highlighting his connection to the White House in a new advertisement for his law firm.

According to a reports, President Biden told Frank Biden to tread carefully.

In the midst of his campaign for president, Joe Biden took his younger brother, Frank, aside to issue a warning. “For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden said of his brother’s potential business dealings, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation. “Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you.” Biden, whose tone was both “jocular and serious,” according to the person, seemed to know then what is becoming plainly obvious now: His family’s business ties threatened to undermine an administration whose messaging is centered on restoring integrity in the White House.

Meanwhile Hunter Biden, who is still under federal investigation by the Department of Justice after a series of shady foreign dealings, has inked a book deal.

"The book is called 'Beautiful Things' and will center on the younger Biden’s well publicized struggles with substance abuse, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster," the Associated Press reports. "Acquired in the fall of 2019, 'Beautiful Things' was kept under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became a fixation of then-President Donald Trump and others during the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department."