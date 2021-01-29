White House Won't Comment on Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal

The White House is refusing to comment on new revelations that nursing home deaths in New York were undercounted by as much as 50 percent, catapulting the scandal to another level for Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"The New York Attorney General released a report yesterday saying the state had undercounted the number of COVID deaths by as much as 50 percent in nursing homes. Would President Biden support a federal investigation into what happened and Governor Andrew Cuomo's role?" a reporter asked.

"I've seen those reports. I would say any investigation I would point you to the Department of Justice," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded. "Any investigation would be led by the Department of Justice."

Meanwhile, others are calling for accountability and asking for answers. Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is demanding subpoenas.

"This is now more than a nursing home scandal, this is a massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York State Government implicating the Governor, the Secretary to the Governor, the New York State Health Commissioner and the Governor's staff. Every New Yorker deserves transparency, accountability and answers regarding the orchestration of this illegal coverup. I am calling on the New York Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice to issue subpoenas immediately of Governor Cuomo and his entire staff on all documentation and internal and external communications, including with any and all associations and lobbyists who has direct ties to the Governor's senior team related to this corrupt and illegal coverup," Stefanik released in a statement Friday.

"I am committed to doing everything I can in my power to protect the indolence of the ongoing federal investigation into Governor Cuomo's nursing home disaster. President Joe Biden should pledge to do the same," she continued.

Cuomo maintains he did nothing wrong.