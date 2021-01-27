Biden Commerce Secretary: Sorry Folks, We're Raising Taxes to Pay for Climate Policies

During her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill this week, Biden Commerce Secretary nominee Gina Raimondo admitted Democrats will have to raise taxes on all Americans, including the middle and lower class, in order to pay for President Biden's "climate" agenda.

"Let me say this, I as governor am deeply in touch with how much increasing bills affect the average American family. Having said that, we do need to meet the climate change challenge and we need funds for improved infrastructure," Raimondo said. "I would look to balance those interests."

Last week Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg told Keystone XL Pipeline workers, who President Biden promptly sent to the unemployment line upon arriving in the Oval Office, to "find another job."

Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg defends Biden's elimination of Keystone pipeline jobs, saying those workers need to get “different ones”pic.twitter.com/T56f7aKp8D — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 21, 2021

As Senator Ted Cruz noted, the Keystone XL pipeline is in fact an infrastructure project.