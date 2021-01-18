Melania Trump Says Farewell as First Lady

First Lady Melania Trump released her final address to the Nation Monday afternoon as she prepares to leave the White House on Wednesday.

"My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country, who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace. The last four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination," she said. "When I think about these meaningful experiences, I'm humble to have had an opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people."

"When I came to the White House, I reflected on the responsibility and have always found as a mother to encourage, give strength and teach values of kindness. It is our duty as adults and parents to ensure that children have the best opportunities to lead fulfilling and healthy lives. The passion for helping children succeed has driven my policy initiatives as First Lady. I launched Be Best to ensure that we as Americans are doing all we can to take care of the next generation," she continued. "As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best. I encourage parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free and to lead by example and care for others in your community. The promise of this Nation belongs to all of us."

