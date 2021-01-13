Donald Trump

President Trump Releases a New Plea Ahead of Inauguration Day

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jan 13, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump released a statement through the White House Wednesday calling for calm ahead of next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. 

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," Trump said. 

There are 15,000 National a Guard Troops currently stationed in Washington D.C. and the Department of Homeland Security has classified the next seven days as a "National Security Special Event." Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, January 20 at noon. 

