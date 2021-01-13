President Trump Releases a New Plea Ahead of Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump released a statement through the White House Wednesday calling for calm ahead of next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You," Trump said.

There are 15,000 National a Guard Troops currently stationed in Washington D.C. and the Department of Homeland Security has classified the next seven days as a "National Security Special Event." Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, January 20 at noon.

I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021

Well this is something I thought I’d never see. National Guard members getting rest in the Capitol, guns by their sides, under the busts of Lincoln and Washington. pic.twitter.com/CVDshN76eY — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) January 13, 2021

I'm told there are about 3,000 total national guard troops sheltering in the Capitol right right now. Had to stay here overnight because there was nowhere to put all 15,000 troops being brought into DC for inauguration from various state national guards (eg New York sent 1,000) pic.twitter.com/okRAQozo7U — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 13, 2021