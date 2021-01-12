Trump Responds to the Latest Impeachment Push From Democrats

President Donald Trump stopped to speak with reporters on his way to Texas Tuesday morning and addressed questions about the Democrats' latest move to impeach him for a second time.

"As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," Trump said before boarding Air Force One. "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, to continue on this path. I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence."

President Trump speaks to media at White House: "We want no violence...on the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics...I think it's causing tremendous danger in to our country...I want no violence." pic.twitter.com/XjiIfLrrTS — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2021

Q: "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?"



President Trump: "If you read my speech...people thought that what I said was totally appropriate." pic.twitter.com/90Pdt8xFSz — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2021

Trump is on his way to the Rio Grande Valley for a final review of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

"As you know we're going to Texas, to the southern border. As you know, we completed the wall and may want to expand it. We have the expansion underway. It's been tremendously successful, far beyond what anyone thought," he said. "We're stopping the large number of drugs coming into the country for many many years and decades. We're stopping a lot of illegal immigration."

.@POTUS is departing @Andrews_JBA this morning for Alamo, Texas — the location of the 450th mile of new border wall. pic.twitter.com/4xfbXqIkji — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) January 12, 2021

President Trump makes remarks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a trip to Alamo, Texas. pic.twitter.com/yZYYvYazeB — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) January 12, 2021