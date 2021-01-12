Democrats

Trump Responds to the Latest Impeachment Push From Democrats

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Responds to the Latest Impeachment Push From Democrats

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump stopped to speak with reporters on his way to Texas Tuesday morning and addressed questions about the Democrats' latest move to impeach him for a second time. 

"As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," Trump said before boarding Air Force One. "For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, to continue on this path. I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence."

Trump is on his way to the Rio Grande Valley for a final review of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. 

"As you know we're going to Texas, to the southern border. As you know, we completed the wall and may want to expand it. We have the expansion underway. It's been tremendously successful, far beyond what anyone thought," he said. "We're stopping the large number of drugs coming into the country for many many years and decades. We're stopping a lot of illegal immigration."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rep. Stefanik Reacts After Harvard Kicks Her Off Senior Advisory Committee
Cortney O'Brien
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Claims This Is Who Is Responsible for Her Testing Positive with COVID-19
Julio Rosas
Conservative Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Has Died
Katie Pavlich

'A Terrorist Is a Terrorist’: House Homeland Security Chair Has an Idea for How to Punish Cruz, Hawley
Leah Barkoukis

Manchin Knocks House Democrats Over Impeachment Plan
Leah Barkoukis
WATCH: New York State Senator Demands They Curtail Cuomo's Emergency Powers
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular