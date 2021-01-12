Trump Rebukes 'Mob' Who 'Stormed the Capitol and Trashed the Halls of Government'

Speaking in Alamo, Texas Tuesday afternoon, President Trump rebuked violent rioters who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol last week.

"I'd like to briefly address the events of last week. Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America's history and traditions, not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting," Trump said. "Now is the time for our nation to heal and it's time for peace and for calm. Respect for law enforcement and the great people within law enforcement, so many of them are here, is the foundation of the MAGA agenda. We are a nation of laws and a nation of order."

President Trump addresses the events of last week pic.twitter.com/Rq8UzpUGqr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2021

He also warned against efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment or to impeach him for a second time.

"The 25th Amendment is of zero risk for me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," he continued. "The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand which is very dangerous to the USA, especially during this very tender time."

President Trump: The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt the Biden administration pic.twitter.com/ZF4fFBlZcv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2021

Shortly after his remarks, the FBI released new information about the situation and revealed hundreds of individuals are being pursued for federal charges.