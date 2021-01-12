FBI: People are Going to Be 'Shocked' to Learn What Happened Inside the Capitol

At a press conference from the Justice Department on Tuesday, the FBI addressed last Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill, and the steps they're taking to identify and bring the culprits to justice. The protests interrupted Congress's electoral college certification and, more tragically, five people are now dead in the aftermath of the chaos.

"To be clear, the brutality the American people watched with shock and disbelief will not be tolerated by the FBI," Steven D'Auntuono, the FBI Washington Field Office ADIC said on Tuesday.

"We are up to the challenge...The FBI will leave no stone unturned in this investigation," he added.

The FBI has opened over 160 case laws, and D'Auntuono said "that's just the tip of the iceberg."

The agency has received over 100,000 pieces of digital media, which D'Auntuono called "fantastic." And as Acting US Attorney for DC Michael Sherwin noted, they've already charged over 70 cases.

The scope and scale of the investigation, Sherwin said, is "unprecedented."

Agents are currently looking for the individuals who planted pipe bombs outside the Capitol, as well as those who assaulted police officers, members of the press, etc. One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died from his injuries. The FBI is treating each case equally.

"We're looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy," Sherwin noted, charges which could come with 20-year prison sentences. He added that people "are going to be shocked with some of the egregious conduct that happened in the Capitol."

"We cannot do our job without the help of the American people," urged D'Auntuono.

If you have information, the FBI instructed, dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).