Senator Scott Introduces Election Integrity Bill

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott has introduced election integrity legislation in an effort to thoroughly investigate and recommend ways to rectify irregularities during the 2020 presidential election.

“The beauty of the American experiment is the ability to freely question our processes and build upon lessons learned. We cannot move forward without looking back and scrutinizing the issues that led to millions of Americans losing trust in our election system. While every election has a modicum of fraud, the circumstances around the pandemic led multiple states to make rushed and perhaps ill-planned changes to their election systems weeks ahead of the presidential election. Simply put, Congress needs to act in a bipartisan fashion to examine the missteps—intentional or not—made this year in state legislatures across the country," Scott released in a statement late Tuesday.

“My bill will establish an Election Integrity Commission that would study the merits and administration of the November 2020 election and make recommendations to State legislatures to improve the security, integrity, and administration of federal elections. It is absolutely critical that every American has faith in our electoral system and that their vote is counted. As President Reagan said, ‘Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction,’ and now more than ever before is it our duty to regain the trust of the American voter,” he continued.

According to Scott's office, the Commission would be made up of 18 members, half appointed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (should Republicans win at least one Georgia runoff race) and the other half by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They would investigate the following:

-The effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on the election; -The election practices adopted in response to the COVID–19 pandemic; -Practices regarding mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, and vote-by-mail procedures; -Practices that would have allowed improper or fraudulent voter registration or votes; -The scope of any improper or fraudulent voter registration or votes; -Practices that would bolster public confidence in the integrity of future general elections.

The Commission would be required to produce two reports, with recommendations for future elections to prevent fraud, on how to hold a lawful elections during a pandemic and more.

On Wednesday, Scott will vote to certify the 2020 Electoral College results.