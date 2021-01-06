National Guard

BREAKING: Trump Orders the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 3:36 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that President Trump has ordered the National Guard to the U.S Capitol. 

President Trump has tweeted to supporters to remain peaceful.

White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump has also weighed in. 

Former Trump campaign manager and Donald Trump Jr. are also condemning the violence. 

A mob has stormed the Capitol and broke windows to the House chamber during the certification of the 2020 Electoral College votes. Capitol Police have drawn their weapons and at least one person has been shot. Lawmakers were told to put on gas masks and were escorted to a secure location. 

