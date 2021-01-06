BREAKING: Trump Orders the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that President Trump has ordered the National Guard to the U.S Capitol.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

JUST IN: PENTAGON's @ChiefPentSpox: "D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government..." — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) January 6, 2021

President Trump has tweeted to supporters to remain peaceful.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump has also weighed in.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

Former Trump campaign manager and Donald Trump Jr. are also condemning the violence.

This is not MAGA. We are not ANTIFA and the left. We should do it the correct way, leave the Capital and Stop!



The world is laughing at us. Live to fight in elections in the future. Save this country by growing our base and winning elections. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 6, 2021

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

A mob has stormed the Capitol and broke windows to the House chamber during the certification of the 2020 Electoral College votes. Capitol Police have drawn their weapons and at least one person has been shot. Lawmakers were told to put on gas masks and were escorted to a secure location.