Leftist Thugs Show Up at Senator Hawley's Home. Terrorize Wife and Newborn Baby.

Posted: Jan 05, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who announced earlier this week he will object to the certification of the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, has revealed disturbing news about his family. 

Shortly before the incident, Hawley explained his decision to object during an interview with Fox News. 

"This is about the integrity of our elections and I this is about taking a stand where you can take a stand," Hawley said. "I suppose you can say 'nothing I do will matter. It won't matter if I object or not so I'll sit by and do nothing.' I mean, that's one approach, but I can tell you the people of my state they won't understand that and they shouldn't. They say, 'You have the opportunity to stand up and be heard and to object. You have the opportunity to try and force change and you should.' And that's what I'm going to do." 

