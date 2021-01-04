White House Details Why Devin Nunes Received the Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Republican Congressman Devin Nunes at the White House Monday, citing his work exposing corruption at the FBI during the 2016 presidential election and beyond. It is the Nation's highest civilian honor.

"In 2017, Congressman Nunes launched an investigation into the Obama-Biden administration’s misconduct during the 2016 election – and began to unearth the crime of the century. As a result of his work, he discovered that the infamous Steele Dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. He found that a senior Justice Department attorney was married to one of the architects of the document. He learned that the Obama-Biden administration had issued Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on President Trump’s campaign and illegitimately unmasked several innocent spying victims for political gain," the White House released in a statement. "Devin Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president. Devin’s efforts led to the firing, demotion, or resignation of over a dozen FBI and DOJ employees. He also forced the disclosure of documents that proved that a corrupt senior FBI official pursued a vindictive persecution of General Michael Flynn -- even after rank and file FBI agents found no evidence of wrongdoing."

"Congressman Nunes pursued the Russia Hoax at great personal risk and never stopped standing up for the truth. He had the fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat Party, foreign spies, and the full power of the Deep State. Devin paid a price for his courage. The media smeared him and liberal activists opened a frivolous and unjustified ethics investigation, dragging his name through the mud for eight long months. Two dozen members of his family received threatening phone calls – including his 98 year old grandmother," the statement continues. "Congressman Devin Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history."

The event was closed to the press.

It has been reported Republican Congressman Jim Jordan will also receive the award at a later date. Both congressmen repeatedly pushed back against propaganda and lies spread by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and staunchly defended President Trump against impeachment in January last year.