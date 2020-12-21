Tulsi Gabbard Rips CDC Bureaucrats for 'Immoral' Vaccine Strategy

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is ripping Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials for prioritizing the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine for 100 million "essential workers" ahead of elderly populations.

"Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans just don't count. For months the CDC has been telling us that the elderly are the most vulnerable," she said in a post on Twitter. "But now, they are recommending a 100 million so-called 'essential workers,' which means healthy people working at everything from liquor stores to telephone companies, that they can get the vaccine before our grandparents can. That members of Congress like me can get the vaccine before at risk seniors can. People like my aunt, who is imprisoned in her own home because of the danger that if she catches the disease, she could die."

"This is immoral and bad health policy," Gabbard continued.

The CDC's own data and presentations about vaccine prioritization show elderly populations are the most at risk for death. Yet, "experts" are rejecting that science because "racial and ethnic minority groups are underrepresented."

Further, the CDC panel making vaccine prioritization decisions is being advised by radical university professors who are injecting dangerous social justice ideology into the process.