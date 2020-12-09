China

Former CIA Operator Gives Swalwell a Tip on How to Handle His Chinese Spying Scandal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 09, 2020 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Former CIA Operator Gives Swalwell a Tip on How to Handle His Chinese Spying Scandal

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Yesterday Axios revealed that five years ago, Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell was romantically and politically involved with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang. Fang was a fundraising bundler for his campaign and planted an intern in his congressional office. 

"A Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage," Axios reported. "Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official. Among the most significant targets of Fang's efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)"

"Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said," the report continued.

When asked about whether Swalwell and Fang had a sexual relationship, Swalwell's office told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that information is "classified." 

Now, Swalwell is blaming news of the situation on President Trump. 

But former CIA operative Bryan Wright has a better way for Swalwell to handle the scandal. 

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Swalwell to be removed as a member of the Intelligence Committee.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Democrat Lawmaker Under Investigation After Threatening Trump Supporters
Bronson Stocking
Jon Ossoff Under Fire Amid Democrat Spy Scandal After Allegedly Hiding Ties to Pro-CCP Company
Bronson Stocking

Trump Files Motion to Intervene in Texas Lawsuit Against Battleground States
Bronson Stocking
Is Swalwell Joking with This Pivot After Allegedly Fooling Around with a Chinese Spy?
Matt Vespa
NYT Op-Ed Writer: Why Did So Many Americans Vote for Donald Trump Again?
Matt Vespa

LATEST: Hunter Biden Reveals His Taxes are Under Federal Investigation
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular