Former CIA Operator Gives Swalwell a Tip on How to Handle His Chinese Spying Scandal

Yesterday Axios revealed that five years ago, Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell was romantically and politically involved with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang. Fang was a fundraising bundler for his campaign and planted an intern in his congressional office.

"A Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage," Axios reported. "Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official. Among the most significant targets of Fang's efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)"

"Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said," the report continued.

When asked about whether Swalwell and Fang had a sexual relationship, Swalwell's office told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that information is "classified."

Now, Swalwell is blaming news of the situation on President Trump.

If this was strategically timed, why wouldn’t it have come out during the Russia-collusion hype? Or impeachment? Or Swalwell’s presidential campaign? Or Fartgate?https://t.co/uEguMvI7EA pic.twitter.com/bxn9DaiLjd — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 9, 2020

But former CIA operative Bryan Wright has a better way for Swalwell to handle the scandal.

Let’s declassify the investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell’s girlfriend.



If @RepSwalwell has nothing to hide, then he’ll support it.



And if he’s cleared, we’ll all rest easy knowing his Chinese cash bundler spy lady friend was no big deal after all. https://t.co/Q4tousl05p — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Swalwell to be removed as a member of the Intelligence Committee.